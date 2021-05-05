ANC NWC holds firm on FS body finding political solution to PEC nullification

The NWC, through its statement on Tuesday following a Monday NWC meeting, reiterated its preference for talks between warring factions as the best way to achieve a united and vibrant ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has once again reaffirmed its decision for the party in the Free State to find political solutions instead of Constitutional Court over a Supreme Court of Appeals judgement nullifying its 2018 conference.



This comes after provincial chair Sam Mashinini and embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule signed off on an instruction to challenge March’s SCA judgement in the apex court in spite of already existing instructions that political solutions be sought.

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe had also been appointed to assist in bringing the different groups together to form a task team that would eventually take the province to an elective conference.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe: "So as to facilitate the possibility of the political solution and create the solid grounds to be able to bring all of our comrades together. Now, the ANC is actually working on unity."

