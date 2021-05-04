WCED aiming to place more 700 learners in school by Friday

The Western Cape Education Department’s Archer Lewis said that they had a number of placements across eight districts.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department’s Archer Lewis said that it wanted to place more than 700 pupils who were still not in schools by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the provincial legislature's Standing Committee on Education was briefed on the situation.

In September, there were over 29,000 unplaced learners and in February the figure dropped to 23,000.

The Western Cape Education Department’s Archer Lewis said that they had a number of placements across eight districts.

“Most learners not placed are from Metro East - that is Khayelitsha, Delf, Mfuleni and Eerste River area,”

He said 129 mobile classrooms, as well as two new schools, were in the pipeline.

“One in Mfuleni and one in Sandridge to cater for the Dunoon learners. Provision of the appointment of a number of 179 additional posts has also been approved.”

He has indicated that from 2009 to 2021 there’d been an 18% increase of learners in grade 1 to grade 12 and a 41% jump in grade R.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.