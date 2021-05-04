Two people killed in fire inside COVID ward in Limpopo

The blaze broke out at the F.H Odendaal Hospital earlier on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have reportedly been killed in a fire inside a COVID-19 ward in Limpopo.

The SABC is reporting that one of the victims was an inmate who had been admitted for treatment.

Health officials are en route to the scene.

