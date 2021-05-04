Section27 reiterates demand for dept's plan to eradicate pit toilets at schools

The organisation is returning to the High Court in three weeks’ time to continue its fight for safe, dignified and sanitary school toilets in Limpopo.

CAPE TOWN - Legal advocacy group Section27 is again demanding education authorities craft a comprehensive, urgent and coherent plan for the eradication of pit toilets in South African schools.

Section27 filed heads of argument in October to continue its six-year legal battle against the Limpopo Department of Education and the National Department of Basic Education.

The organisation's Nontsikelelo Mpulo said: “The Department of Basic Education and the Limpopo department claim that all Limpopo schools will only have safe toilets between 2028 and 2030. This is unconstitutional.”

She said basic education was an unqualified right, which included entitlements to safe, adequate school sanitation.

“We are demanding that the education authorities craft a plan that is coherent and meets their obligations to realise the right to basic education immediately.”

In January 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died after he fell into a pit toilet at a primary school in Limpopo.

