Samwu threatens another strike, says Rand Water is negotiating in bad faith

Samwu and Rand Water officials have been in and out of meetings in an effort to find middle ground but it appears this has not succeeded.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is on Monday accusing Rand Water of negotiating in bad faith and has threatened another strike by its members next week.

Samwu first declared a strike last month, arguing that Rand Water was unfair to hold off on performance bonuses and increases among other things.

The Labour Court then referred the parties back to the CCMA.

In recent weeks, the Labour Court ordered the utility to withdraw a circular informing workers that they would no longer be receiving incentives bonuses.

Samwu’s Bafana Zungo said conciliation talks deadlocked.

“We can embark on a strike on the basis that the employer is refusing to take the order of the court and has unilaterally violated the Labour Relations Act.”

The union has given Rand Water 10 days to reconsider, failing which workers will embark on another strike next Thursday.

The mass action could result in supply disruptions in areas serviced by the utility, including Gauteng, parts of the North West and Mpumalanga.

