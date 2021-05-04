Go

SA records 897 new cases of COVID-19

Sadly, 35 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll - since the start of the pandemic - to 54,452.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in several days South Africa’s COVID-19 daily infection numbers have dipped below the 1,000 mark.

The Department of Health said 897 infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country’s known caseload to 1 584 961.

More than 1.5 million people have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 95%.

On the vaccine front, 329,098 healthcare workers have now received the Johnson and Johnson jab.

