Ramaphosa concerned about political instability in Lesotho - Radebe

Jeff Radebe said he met the king, the prime minister and the opposition while in Lesotho.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Jeff Radebe on Tuesday said SADC facilitator for Lesotho President Cyril Ramaphosa was concerned about political instability in that country following last week’s Cabinet reshuffle that was followed by floor crossings in Parliament.

Radebe said he met the king, the prime minister and the opposition.

And he will report back to Ramaphosa and SADC chair of politics defence and security Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“Recently, with particular reference to the Cabinet reshuffle necessitated that one has to have a full briefing about what is happening because we are concerned about political stability.”

#Lesotho

President Cyril Ramaphosa special envoy Former Minister Jeff Radebe leaving after meeting government and opposition

Says he will report back to @CyrilRamaphosa and SADC Chair of Politics Defence and Security Botswana @OfficialMasisi

@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/bl3cxKGs8O EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.