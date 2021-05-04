Ocean View teens appeals for funds to help make US football dream come true

Uzayr Lee (18) is a member of the Ubuntu Football Academy and has been afforded the opportunity to attend the Patrick Henry Community College in Virginia in the USA.

CAPE TOWN - An Ocean View teenager is appealing to the public to help him achieve his dream of playing soccer and studying abroad.

Uzayr Lee (18) is a member of the Ubuntu Football Academy and has been afforded the opportunity to attend the Patrick Henry Community College in Virginia in the USA.

He's now trying to raise funds to cover his living expenses for the first few months as he'll need to pay for his own accommodation.

The young man from a small community with a big dream said that this was an opportunity of a lifetime that he wanted to grab with both hands.

‘’I am just a young guy trying to pursue my dreams. Opportunities like this don’t come often. Anything you can share, even if it’s R1, it will go a long way and I will appreciate it,” Lee said.

He wanted to make his family proud and show the world what talent could come out of communities where social ills like gangsterism were rife.

Lee discovered his love for soccer while watching his father play and joined the Ocean View Football Club at the age of seven.

The centre-back also enjoyed working with children and apart from his football career, he was also thinking of pursuing a career in teaching.

Click here to help Uzayr Lee realise his dream.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.