NW teacher stabbed by another in full view of pupils

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a traumatic start to the new school term in the North West where a female teacher was stabbed by a male colleague in full view of pupils.

A 47-year-old woman from Tshefoge Primary School in Vaalboschloot is now in critical condition in a hospital intensive care unit after she was attacked on Monday by a teacher from a nearby school.

It’s alleged the 64-year-old Tolamo Primary teacher forcefully entered a community hall and refused to have his temperature checked or his hands sanitised.

He allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times in the back after an argument broke out.

North West Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the suspect was arrested.

“It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his face was covered with a balaclava. He called the teacher and went outside and when an argument ensued between the two of them, the staff at the school managed to rush in to apprehend the culprit and called the police.”

