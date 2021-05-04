Numsa wants Eskom to end salary disparities

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Eskom needed to at least meet them halfway on the issue of salary disparities.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa said that wage negotiations between their members and Eskom representatives were still under way and would probably continue until Friday.

The talks kicked off on Tuesday morning at the central bargaining forum.

Numsa is demanding a 15% wage increase, a one-year wage agreement and an end to salary disparities.

"This is s hallmark of something that was leftover from the apartheid days. At Eskom, it is still in practice, however, where black employees earn the minimum wage that white employees will earn the maximum wage even though they are doing the same task. Our members are demanding that in this round of wage talks, we must end this practice or at the very least a concrete process must be agreed to."

Hlubi-Majola also said that the union took issue with members of the media being kicked out of the venue as their presence did not have a negative impact on the negotiations.

