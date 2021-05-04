NPA granted order to seize R1.4bn in assets belonging to ex-Eskom execs, others

The order was enforced on all the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) an order to seize R1.4 billion of assets belonging to former Eskom executives and others implicated in corruption.

The order was enforced on all the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo earlier on Tuesday.

Former Eskom's senior manager France Hlakudi, the utility's former group executive Abram Masango are among those served with the order, including other individuals from Tubular Construction Projects.

Hlakudi, Masango and former Tubular Construction Projects CEO Antonio Trindade face fraud and corruption charges.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.