More arrests expected in murder of CT top cop Kinnear - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in court on Monday for the appearance of alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and two others at the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - More arrests are expected in connection with the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

This is according to Police Minister Bheki Cele who was in court on Monday for the appearance of alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and two others at the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

The trio is facing charges relating to the botched hit on defence attorney William Booth’s life.

Cele, acting Western Cape police commissioner major general Thembisile Patekile and major general Jeremy Vearey sat in the back row of courtroom 16, closely following the proceedings.

The State said charges against the three accused would be consolidated and more charges were likely to be added.

Cele said he was in court to personally laud investigators' effort in dismantling the underworld web.

“There will be a charge with some of the guys who have joined the suspects for the murder of Charl Kinnear.”

At the same time, a police officer has been arrested for leaking information to criminals operating in the Western Cape.

The 39-year-old cop and Modack are expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

