Montana to bring proof of property purchases to Zondo Inquiry

Montana said commission investigators didn’t independently verify allegations against him and they should have been fired.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has on Monday convinced the state capture commission to allow him to submit more information to prove that he didn’t abuse his position to buy properties with the parastatal’s money.

Montana said commission investigators didn’t independently verify allegations against him and they should have been fired.

He is expected to return at a later date to deal with the property allegations.

Commission investigator Clint Oellermann had said Montana would view properties, meet estate agents, sign an offer to buy and then request the offer to purchase be changed to that of precise trade.

The investigators said the sole director of that company was lawyer Riaan van der Walt, who had a relationship with Montana and also did work for Siyangena Technologies, which received tenders from Prasa.

But Montana said in some instances, investigators relied on what they were told by neighbours.

“A neighbour who can’t even develop his own property but can provide an opinion about the value of my property and the commission come and say your property should have been a certain price, chair it is shocking.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will allow Montana to file supplementary affidavits and testify on the evidence relating to the property allegations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.