Masondo: Partership between executive & Parly must improve to tackle corruption

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said that the relationship between Parliament and the executive arm of government needed to be improved if waste and malfeasance in government spending were to be checked.

Masondo was delivering the keynote address at the start of a workshop being held by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The two-day meeting is looking at how accountability in government spending can be ensured through parliamentary oversight.

Masondo said that South Africa’s robust public financial management system had seen the country lauded for its transparent budget process.

"Nevertheless, in the past decade we have faced increasing challenges."

Masondo said that the country had struggled to achieve the same levels of economic growth it experienced before the global financial crisis in 2008.

"The second category is the deterioration in accountability and the management of public finances as characterised by instances of waste, maladministration and corruption."

Masondo said that the partnership between the executive and Parliament should be significantly improved in order to tackle this.

"Parliament should not only pass bills into law but it must also hold the executive to account for how it executes the laws passed by Parliament itself. I believe this is an area where we need the biggest improvement."

