Lockdown led to impulsive eating, weight gain and less exercise, SA survey finds

CAPE TOWN - A new survey has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened many South Africans' waistlines.

Some 45% of the respondents who participated in the national Pharma Dynamics survey said that lockdown regulations had negatively impacted their eating and exercise habits.

A further 44% revealed that they had picked up between 2kg and 5kgs and 15% had gained between 6kg and 10kg and 4% gained an extra 10kg or more.

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings said: “Many of the respondents polled attributed the change in their eating habits to stress and anxiety of what the future holds and 42% said being confined to their homes led to snacking and impulsive eating. Twenty-eight percent also said they ate out of boredom and 42% were exercising less than they did before the pandemic.”

