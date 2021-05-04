Koko tells Zondo Inquiry to reject McKinsey lead negotiator Mothepu’s testimony

Koko has returned to testify about his tenure at the power utility on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said the state capture commission must reject Mosilo Mothepu’s testimony that he was the lead negotiator for the McKinsey contract.

He has previously denied any involvement or talking to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, who was instrumental in brokering the deal.

The commission said McKinsey and Trillian were paid in excess of R1.6 billion.

And Koko denied that he negotiated the deal: “And Mr Koko was never been involved in those negotiations, that’s the affidavit that came from McKinsey yesterday. The lead negotiator of those contracts said he negotiated and that I was never there.”

