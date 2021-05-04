Koko: I wasn't recommended for Eskom job by ANC deployment committee

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko was clarifying his position at the state capture commission on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa avoided detailing which heads of state-owned enterprises were recommended when he chaired the committee as deputy president of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said that he was not recommended by the African National Congress (ANC) deployment committee and he did not work for the party.

He was clarifying his position at the state capture commission on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa avoided detailing which heads of state-owned enterprises were recommended when he chaired the committee as deputy president of the ANC.

The clarification also followed the testimony of former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana, who said that all SOEs had been approached to fund the ANC, even executives who were not recommended by the party were invited to its events where they sat at tables of deployed cadres.

But Koko said that he was not one of them.

"Contrary to many stories, I listened to the president talking about deployment and state capture. I was interviewed for my job by Mr Matona, Mr Marukane, and Miss Molefe. I was not recommended by the deployment committee. I did not work for the ANC, I work for the state," Koko told the inquiry.

Koko also insisted that former company secretary, Suzanne Daniels, was the one who shared confidential information with Gupta lieutenant, Salim Essa and she was not telling the truth when she said that he sent emails to Essa.

Koko responded to forensic evidence that showed that the emails that suspended executives, including him, originated from Daniels’ computer and were modified by an Apple computer similar to Essa’s.

Investigators said that they still had to get access to Daniels’ and Koko’s computers to verify their findings.

But Koko said that they would not find anything on his computer.

"I have a problem that the images of my computer and the images of Miss Daniels' have not been made available to the experts. I'll tell you what's going to happen: when you get the results, they're going to say it's inconclusive because we do not have Mr Koko's images. It's very clear, having listened to the expert, and I'm much more convinced that those suspension letters originated from Miss Daniels and were modified on the Apple computer of Salim Essa."

