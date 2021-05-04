King Zwelithini's siblings: Buthelezi excluding us from key family meetings

Princes Mbonisi Mxolisi Vulindlela and Mathubesizwe Zulu as well as princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu addressed members of the media on Monday.

DURBAN - The public spat that has been playing out amongst members of the royal Zulu family continues with siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini accusing prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions.

Princes Mbonisi Mxolisi Vulindlela and Mathubesizwe Zulu as well as princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu addressed members of the media on Monday.

They have alleged that Buthelezi is sowing divisions between them and the children of the late king.

Zulu-Ndlovu said attempts to meet with Buthelezi to address their concerns came to nought and as a last resort, they were appealing to him through the media.

“We want a meeting with the prince. We want to hear what he has to say but he must not chase us out of our home as he is doing right now. His time has long come and gone.”

ALSO READ: Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to be laid to rest on Thursday

In the meantime, Buthelezi has referred to the ongoing public spats as embarrassing and depressive.

“I’m going to use the word depressed very much because this shows that they are shaming the royal family.”

The squabbles are playing out amid another challenge within the royal family.

The late King Zwelithini's first wife Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu and her daughters princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma have gone to court to contest his will.

They claim it was forged and want it declared null and void.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.