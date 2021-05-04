Intense cold front set to batter CT on Wednesday; emergency services on alert

The South African Weather Service said that strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas were expected.

CAPE TOWN - An intense cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town has issued a warning saying that all of its services and external agencies were on standby to manage any events that might occur as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

A cut off low will result in heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions over parts of the Western Cape from Wednesday (05 May) (especially in the evening) into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/tcI1ZRqoKc SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 4, 2021

Media Release: Cut off low to cause adverse weather conditions over parts of the Western Cape (05-06 May 2021). pic.twitter.com/vbAl2WPGVW SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 4, 2021

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said: “The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Management Centre that an intense cold front will make a land fall on Wednesday. We remind residents to clear out any potential blockages around their homes. In low-lying areas, dig a trench around your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.”

