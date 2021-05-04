Go

Intense cold front set to batter CT on Wednesday; emergency services on alert

The South African Weather Service said that strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas were expected.

FILE: A woman and a child run across the road, in makeshift raincoats in an informal settlement, in Langa, during an intense storm in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
FILE: A woman and a child run across the road, in makeshift raincoats in an informal settlement, in Langa, during an intense storm in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An intense cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service said that strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas were expected.

The City of Cape Town has issued a warning saying that all of its services and external agencies were on standby to manage any events that might occur as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said: “The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Management Centre that an intense cold front will make a land fall on Wednesday. We remind residents to clear out any potential blockages around their homes. In low-lying areas, dig a trench around your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA