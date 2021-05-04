GOTG partnering with Indian groups to minimise patient overload at hospitals

The organisation said that the only decisive, effective, life-saving intervention currently was to supply oxygen to those already affected.

CAPE TOWN - As COVID-19 cases in India continue to multiply at an alarming level throughout the country, back home NGO Gift of the Givers is doing its bit to assist.

The group's Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that it would be partnering with organisations in India that were focusing on "home oxygen" to minimise patient overload at hospitals as most health facilities were already overrun and had neither beds nor adequate oxygen capacity.

"There's a multi-pronged approach. India has oxygen, it has companies that have oxygen but there's a problem of distribution. They don't have enough oxygen tanks and nobody in the world has enough oxygen tanks given the crisis and the speed at which the virus has spread through the country."

