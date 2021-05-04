Fire at Modimolle hospital claims two lives

The blaze broke out at Modimolle's FH Odendaal Hospital during the early hours of Tuesday morning and two patients died.

CAPE TOWN - A fatal fire at a Limpopo hospital may have started in a COVID-19 ward.

The exact cause was still being investigated.

The provincial Health Department said that nurses managed to extinguish the blaze and evacuate patients to a place of safety.

However, not everyone could be saved as Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba explained: "Unfortunately, in the process, we lost two patients. We tried to resuscitate them, these are the patients who were severely ill with severe respiratory distress. Some had other co-morbidities despite COVID-19."

Police fire experts and the Health Department's forensic pathology division were investigating the incident.

