Dlodlo ‘happy’ with WC’s COVID vaccine programme

CAPE TOWN - State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the Western Cape's COVID-19 vaccination programme was on track.

Dlodlo visited two hospitals in Cape Town on Monday.

With over 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country, the inoculation drive will now be expanded.

From the middle of the month, South Africans aged 60 and older can start lining up for their jabs.

Dlodlo said everything was in order with regards to the safety and security of the vaccines arriving at various sites.

She said she had been told that they were ready to receive the new vaccines and that the 70 degrees storage for the Pfizer vials was well on track.

“I am quite happy that things are in order; we are getting assistance from quite a number of NGOs. So, there is a lot of work that is being pushed through.”

CEO of Groote Schuur Hospital Bhavna Patel said strict safety measures were in place.

“We have those facilities here, the fridges that are required at those specific temperatures. We have installed a lot of security measures to ensure that everything stays safe.”

The provincial Department of Health said to date, over 172,000 people out of 720,000 residents over 60 have already completed their registration on the national government's EVDS registration system.

