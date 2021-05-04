CT police seek public's assistance in search for missing Elsies River teen

Linda Soboyce was last seen on Wednesday afternoon when she left to attend a party in Valhalla Park. The teen never made it back home.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Bishop Lavis are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl from Elsies River.

Linda Soboyce was last seen on Wednesday afternoon when she left to attend a party in Valhalla Park.

The teen never made it back home.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "According to information, Linda was last seen on the 28th of April at about 4.30pm when she left home to go and attend a party in Valhalla Park. She never returned home. At the time of her disappearance, Linda was wearing a white vest, black jacket and blue jeans with red and silver takkies."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.