Cosatu concerned over possible dismissal of 500 firefighters in Cape Town

Cosatu has criticised the City of Cape Town for a disciplinary process targeting firefighters who took part in a 2019 strike against long hours and their pay structure.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu says it is highly disturbed and disappointed by the way the City of Cape Town is dealing with firefighters' dispute.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has indicated that more than 500 firefighters could be fired after participating in an illegal strike in 2019.

They were demonstrating against long working hours and their pay structure.

Firefighters who downed tools in 2019 are still facing a disciplinary process.

Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn said that these were the same firefighters who were called heroes by the City of Cape Town last month.

"Now they are sitting here trying to get rid of the firefighters. We can’t have this matter dragging for another year."

He said that a request for a meeting with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has been rejected.

This matter comes as the world commemorates Firefighters Day.

