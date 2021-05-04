Cash-in-transit driver lauded after heroics foiling heist go viral

Leo Prinsloo's heroic actions were caught on his vehicle's dashcam when he and his colleague, Lloyd Mtombeni, came under a hail of bullets from robbers on the N4 highway near Pretoria last week.

CAPE TOWN - Footage of a South African private security officer fending off an attempted cash-in-transit heist has gone viral.

The robbers had no idea who they were dealing with as Prinsloo is a former police sniper who served in the SAPS special forces for 12 years.

He kept his cool throughout the ordeal, ramming into one of the attackers' vehicles and jumping out of his own van to take aim at the robbers with his rifle.

The robbers eventually gave up and fled the scene.

Prinsloo's employer, Deon Coetzee, said that the hero was a valuable member of his team.

"The moment you are in that situation and people are shooting at you, you obviously want to live and that's when you fight for your life," Coetzee.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit guards dodge attempted heist (WARNING: Contains strong language)

