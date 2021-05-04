Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding

The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Artists who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Johannesburg on Tuesday said they had left the building.

The group has been protesting over the allocation of R300 million from the presidential employment stimulus programme.

About 20 to 40 demonstrators occupied some parts of the building for at least 60 days, demanding answers about the funds allocation because majority of them have not received anything.

One of the artists, Candi Brown, said the NAC offices were closed.

"I just had a conversation with the security guards that I’ve been in touch with, they’re saying they were told the offices need deep cleaning. It doesn’t make sense because we don’t use any of the offices and we did clean up," Brown said.

