ANC to send suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside

The decision follows an ANC national working committee meeting on Monday in which lists were collated from different provinces and prepared for this coming weekend’s national executive meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that the African National Congress (ANC) will send suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside.

ANC members affected by the resolution were given 30 days to voluntarily step aside or be suspended.

Secretary general Ace Magashule is the most senior leader affected as he is facing corruption charges linked to a failed asbestos project during his tenure as premier of the Free State.

It’s understood he has already told other officials that he will not step aside.

Magashule is facing what feels like a losing battle now with some who were once his biggest supporters calling it a day on the fight against the step aside resolution.

While the ANC prepares to inform those who refuse to step aside that they are facing suspension, it’s understood Magashule has attempted to negotiate a settlement that could see him retain his title as secretary general and step aside for a short while.

Eyewitness News also understands a proposed six-month review of the step aside cases has been placed on the table with the weekend’s national executive committee expected to discuss this further.

Different factions continue to argue about the resolution and its implementation with those wanting to see Magashule out of office claiming it’s just a matter of time before an announcement in that regard is made.

The NEC meeting will take place in person this weekend.

