ANC MP Bongo's corruption & money laundering trial set down for January

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo’s Mpumalanga corruption and money laundering trial has been set for next year January and February.



Bongo, his ex-wife, brother and nine others appeared briefly in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday on over 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The charges relate to a dubious 2011 multi-million rand land deal.

While the State wanted this matter held by August this year, a trial date for January 2022 has been set due to the unavailability of members of the defence legal team.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the charges against Bongo and his co-accused were linked to the purchase of farms by the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department on behalf of some of its municipalities.

In some of the deals, the accused were said to have exploited processes by misrepresenting the real sale prices to gain commissions and in others there was simply no approval to go ahead with the purchases.

Some of the accused were also said to have received kickbacks by being gifted with cash and cars from entities involved in the deal.

This was the second legal battle the former State Security Minister and current African National Congress (ANC) MP was facing as he dealt with the NPA’s bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s judgement clearing him of corruption charges relating to the parliamentary Eskom inquiry.

