Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack faces more charges in court

Modack appeared in court again today after appearing yesterday for the attempt on the lawyer William Booth's life.

CAPE TOWN - More charges have been brought against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack who made a second court appearance this week. This time at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

Anti-Gang Unit member, Ashley Tabisher who was arrested over the weekend, appeared with him in the dock to face a corruption charge for allegedly leaking sensitive information to underworld figures in the Western Cape.

It’s alleged he sold intelligence information for about R10,000 and it’s understood he shared the information through Amaal Jantjies who’s also in police custody for a thwarted hand grenade incident against Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear in 2019. National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said Modack faces charges for his role in that.

“Mr Modack appeared on other counts on his own. There are five counts of to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to acquire explosives,” he said.

Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town last year. Modack and two others appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday on charges related to the attempted murder lawyer William Booth last year. The alleged mastermind will remain in custody until his next appearance on Friday.

