Your Netflix guide for May: 'I Am All Girls,' 'Army of the Dead' & more

Eyewitness News lifestyle bring you exciting movies, series and documentaries you can expect on Netflix this month.

JOHANNESBURG - This month on Netflix, you can look forward to Hlubi Mboya taking the lead role in I Am All Girls. In this South African film, a troubled but powerful detective with a dark, ugly secret and her colleague embark on an all-consuming journey to find justice and bring down a global human trafficking ring.

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 will also make its landing on Netflix in May and this time Nanno is not alone. Played by Chicha Amatayakul, Nanno, is a mysterious and clever girl who should be avoided when she's in the area. She transfers to different schools, and when she lands at a new institution, she exposes the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

Here is some of the other exciting content you can expect this month:

Selena: The Series: Part 2 - 4 May

As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 - 7 May

Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

I Am All Girls - 14 May

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 - 14 May

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

The Woman in the Window - 14 May

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors - and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 3 & Season 4 - 15 May

A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around.

Army of the Dead - 21 May

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 - 28 May

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Black Space – 27 May

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 – 28 May

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of making things right with Chloe. A devil’s work is never done.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.