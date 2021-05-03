With second term under way, dept eyes full return for primary school pupils

The Department of Basic Education said that it was investigating the possibility of returning all pupils at primary school level due to the learning losses suffered as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education said that so far, the first day of the second school term had gone smoothly.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga: "The first day is going well. We've not received any reports to concern us in any way. We hope things remain the same under the circumstances and that learning will continue."

With COVID-19 protocols still in place, lessons were still being split to ensure adequate social distancing.

But the department was investigating the possibility of returning all pupils at primary school level due to the learning losses suffered as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mhlanga said that this proposal, among other issues, had been placed on the agenda for discussion when education officials meet this week.

"One of the things that always affects everything that we discuss is the impact of COVID-19 on the basic education sector - how schooling is going because we're in the middle of a recovery plan, which will take us about three years, which means things are not running as normal in school but we need to do a little bit more."

Another issue that the department had raised concern about was bullying and violence in schools.

