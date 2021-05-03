WC Transport Dept condemns killing of yet another taxi driver

Since January, there have been over 25 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape and 11 attempted murders.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has condemned the fatal shooting of another taxi driver.

The 25-year-old was killed while waiting at a car wash in Wallacedene on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Jandré Bakker said that they were awaiting the outcome of a police investigation to see whether it could be linked to the conflict in the taxi industry.

"The department is continuously engaging industry leadership in order to find solutions to the problem. The safety of every transport user is our top priority. This is, however, not a problem that we are able to resolve on our own and will only be successfully responded to if the industry supports our efforts."

Last month, three taxi owners were shot dead in Uitsig, Khayelitsha and Nyanga.

Since January, there have been over 25 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape and 11 attempted murders.

