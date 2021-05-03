Go

Village Main, one of Metrobus’ largest depots, not operating due to strike

However, the company said it managed to operate 75% of its fleet by redirecting buses and making multiple trips to collect stranded commuters.

FILE: Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus has confirmed one of its largest depots, Village Main, in the inner city of Johannesburg is not operational on Monday morning due to a strike by drivers affiliated to Demawusa.

Demawusa workers did not report for work, citing a number of grievances including wages.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said: “But as we prepare for the afternoon peak, we are putting plans in place to ensure that those we took to work and school will be transported back home.”

