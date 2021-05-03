Two suspects accused of murdering Philippi East cop to appear in court

Mzuvukile Mhlengi was gunned down on Wednesday while sitting in his vehicle outside his home.

CAPE TOWN - Two men will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday for the murder of a metro police officer in Philippi East.

Mzuvukile Mhlengi was gunned down on Wednesday while sitting in his vehicle outside his home. The suspects fled with his car.

The City of Cape Town has welcomed the swift arrest of the two suspects, saying they must now be speedily convicted.

The municipality's JP Smith said: “We are hoping that we will see speedy convictions of these individuals and hopefully any other person who are involved in this murder. The city asks anybody with information to please come forward and contact the emergency centre on 021 421 0770.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.