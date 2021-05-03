Two people killed in a helicopter crash in Umgeni River in Durban

It’s understood the chopper wet down in the Umgeni River earlier on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash near the N2 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “Emergency services are currently on the scene of a helicopter crash in the Umgeni River, the helicopter has crashed into one of the islands on the river.”

