Two people killed in a helicopter crash in Umgeni River in Durban

It’s understood the chopper wet down in the Umgeni River earlier on Monday morning.

Serious helicopter crash on the Umgeni River near the Inanda Road Bridge in Springfield, Durban. Picture: Arrive Alive/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash near the N2 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “Emergency services are currently on the scene of a helicopter crash in the Umgeni River, the helicopter has crashed into one of the islands on the river.”

