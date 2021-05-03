Two people killed in a helicopter crash in Umgeni River in Durban
It’s understood the chopper wet down in the Umgeni River earlier on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash near the N2 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
It’s understood the chopper wet down in the Umgeni River earlier on Monday morning.
Spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “Emergency services are currently on the scene of a helicopter crash in the Umgeni River, the helicopter has crashed into one of the islands on the river.”
Serious helicopter crash on the Umgeni River near the Inanda Road Bridge in Springfield https://t.co/I15Y9MVcq9#ArriveAlive #HelicopterCrash @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/lz0dKT2sAEArrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) May 3, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.