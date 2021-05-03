Section27 to continue battle to end pit toilet use at Limpopo schools

Section27 said that the provincial and national education departments had indicated all Limpopo schools would only have safe toilets between 2028 and 2030.

CAPE TOWN - Legal advocacy group Section27 is returning to the High Court in three weeks to continue the fight for safe, dignified and sanitary school toilets in Limpopo.

The organisation filed heads of argument in October to continue its six-year legal battle against the provincial Department of Education and the national Department of Basic Education.

In January 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died after he fell into a pit toilet at a primary school in Limpopo.

The organisation's Nontsikelelo Mpulo said that the plan had scant timelines and faced budgetary constraints.

She said that unless a more comprehensive, urgent and coherent plan was implemented, thousands of learners would be at risk of dying or being injured at schools with unsafe toilets.

Section27 said that only a handful of schools had been earmarked for interventions before 2030, with no explanation around the selection criteria.

