SA officially expands mass inoculation drive with arrival of Pfizer vaccines

JOHANNESBURG - With the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer vaccines, South Africa has officially expanded its mass COVID-19 inoculation drive.

More than 325,000 doses arrived at OR Tambo International Airport just before midnight on Sunday.

Last week, government resumed its Sisonke vaccination programme.

The programme was halted temporarily after half a dozen patients developed blood clots after being vaccinated in the United States.

The new Pfizer vaccines have been stored at a central warehouse and samples will be sent to the national laboratory for quality assurance.

From there, it will be distributed to various provinces.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said government was expecting more Pfizer vaccine shipments in the coming weeks.

In total, 1.3 million shots are expected to be delivered.

Mkhize added that vaccines from Johnson & Johnson would also be released from Gqeberha this month following a safety verification process.

More than 318,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated as part of the mass rollout plan.

