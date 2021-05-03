Go

Rescue teams retrieve body of girl (9) from Dysselsdorp canal

A nine-year-old girl's body was retrieved after she fell into a canal in Dysselsdorp, outside Oudtshoorn in the southern Cape.

Community members watch as SAPS search and rescue teams search for Rudicia Gelant (9) after she fell into a canal in Dysselsdorp, in the southern Cape, on 3 May 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - The body of a nine-year-old girl has been found in a canal in Dysselsdorp, outside Oudtshoorn in the southern Cape.

Rudicia Gelant was playing with other children when she fell into the water.

Another girl tried to rescue her, but also slipped and fell into the water. Bystanders managed to rescue the second girl, but Gelant could not be saved.

“Police responded and were at the scene. They immediately established a search and rescue team comprising of the members of the police diving unit, disaster management as well as the Oudtshoorn law enforcement unit. They worked around the clock until the body of the victim was retrieved," said the police's Chris Spies.

