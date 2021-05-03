Pupils across SA return to class as term two kicks off

With COVID-19 protocols still in place, lessons are still being split to ensure adequate social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - Pupils across the country are returning to the classroom on Monday morning to begin the second term of the 2021 academic year following a week-long break.

The Western Cape Department of Education said there was much confusion about the possibility of all learners returning to school full-time on Monday.

Education MEC spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said this resulted from a recent inaccurate newspaper headline claiming that all learners in the province would return to the classroom on a full-time basis from Monday.

“This is not factual and there is no relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, including the social distancing requirement for the second term.”

Mauchline has reiterated that should schools wish to have all their learners return full-time, they could only do so if they had sufficient resources and space available to implement the safety protocols required by the Department of Basic Education.

“Schools that wish to bring back all their learners must apply to their district office and their approval will be based on their ability to implement the COVID-19 protocols.”

