Public sector unions hope govt tables new wage offer in latest meeting

Public sector trade unions and government representatives are meeting at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council on Monday afternoon following a deadlock of this year’s public service wage negotiations over a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Public sector trade unions and government representatives are meeting at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council on Monday afternoon.

This follows a request from government over the weekend that the gathering be convened following a deadlock of this year’s public service wage negotiations over a week ago.

READ: Talk of 'political meeting' to end deadlocked public sector wage negotiations

Organised labour leaders are hoping that government will table a new wage offer for workers.

Some have told Eyewitness News of the stress that a strike would place on public servants, who just last month were angered by deductions from their salaries for taking part in last year’s one-day protests.

In an effort to cut the public wage bill, government resorted to offering workers 0% wage increases for the 2021-2022 financial year.

The employer has also rejected other demands, including risk allowance and housing subsidy increases.

Workers are demanding 7% wage hikes.

While it is unlikely that government will deliver on this specific figure, union leaders who spoke to Eyewitness News said a movement from the 0% would be a step in the right direction.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.