Montana: Popo Molefe made himself shop steward of suspended Prasa employees

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said his boss and former board chair Popo Molefe made himself a shop steward for workers that he had suspended for misconduct.

Montana is on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state capture commission.

He was asked about the testimony of head of legal Martha Ngoye who went to court to challenge her dismissal.

Montana said it was unfortunate that Molefe worked against him: “We delayed the board meeting for about two hours because there was a big fight between myself and Mr Molefe and I asked him why he was the shop steward of the employees.”

WATCH: The Commission hears Prasa-related evidence: Lucky Montana

