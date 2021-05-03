Montana: I did not abuse my position and buy properties for personal benefit

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana told the state capture commission on Monday that the allegations had now tainted his reputation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana said that it was not true that he abused his position and bought properties for his personal benefit.

But he told the state capture commission on Monday that the allegations had now tainted his reputation.

He said that investigators that made the allegations were lying about him.

"The damage that is done, now I have to come afterward to respond to lies that is being dealt with by the commission in this particular way, chair," Montana told the inquiry.

