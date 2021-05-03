Metrobus commuters likely to be left in the lurch as drivers go on strike today

Commuters using the Johannesburg bus service may have to find alternative transport following the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa)'s announcement of an indefinite strike.

JOHANNESBURG - It's all systems go for the Metrobus workers strike on Monday.

It’s understood both parties failed to resolve a list of demands set out by the union at the bargaining council.

The service covers over 300 scheduled routes including 128 school routes.

Salary disparities, corruption and unfair dismissals, these are just some of the issues highlighted by disgruntled Metrobus workers.

Demawusa said its members would not report for duty until their demands were met.

Deputy general secretary Dion Makhura said they wouldn't budge on their demands: “The strike will continue indefinitely; it means until such time as Metrobus agrees to our demands, [we will continue to strike]. It’s an unfortunate situation that at the end of the day commuters are going to suffer the consequences. It is beyond our control.”

Meanwhile, Metrobus has assured commuters it intended to do all it could to ensure the impact of the strike was limited.

More than 30,000 commuters use the transport service daily.

