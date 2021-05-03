Dlodlo satisfied with WC's safety measures for COVID-19 vaccine programme

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, in her capacity as a member of the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, visited vaccination sites in Khayelitsha and Groote Schuur on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said that she was satisfied with how COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out in the Western Cape.

She's been deployed as a member of the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines to inspect and monitor the mass inoculation programme.

About 75% of healthcare workers have already been vaccinated in the province.

Dlodlo said that with the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer vaccines and another larger batch arriving on 17 May, the inter-ministerial committee was ensuring that safety measures were in place.

"I came with some of my staff and they've given me an indication but also a commitment that they are working around the clock to ensure that the measures that have been put in place, there's safety all around for all of the vaccines that come through."

#SAvaccines #COVID19 Healthcare workers at the Groote Schuur site this afternoon. About 75% of healthcare workers have already been vaccinated in the province.KP pic.twitter.com/PhmX1W7pft EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2021

On Monday she visited vaccination sites in Khayelitsha and Groote Schuur but had to cancel a visit to Tygerberg, because of protests.

At the same time, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was in Ruyterwacht encouraging the elderly to register for the second phase of vaccinations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.