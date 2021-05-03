CT alleged underworld crime boss Modack, two others due in court today

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects including alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were arrested last week following high-level investigations by the Anti-Gang Unit, a national task team and a special task force.

The suspects have been charged with attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

The trio was arrested in Century View following a high-speed chase last Thursday.

Initially, the Hawks issued a statement that included a quote from Police Minister Bheki Cele that four people - including Modack - were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of prominent Cape Town advocate William Booth and the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

That statement was later retracted with the new one making no mention of Kinnear and only referencing the arrest in connection with the attempted murder of Booth in April last year.

It is unclear why Kinnear, who was gunned down in September last year, was excluded in the new version of the statement.

The number of arrests also changed from four to three.

