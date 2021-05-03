CoJ sends more tankers to areas affected by water outages

City of Johannesburg officials said that there were contingency plans in place to mitigate the water cuts experienced in large parts of the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has assured residents of areas affected by water supply challenges that they were working around the clock to fix the problem.

Large parts of the city have been without water since Monday morning. This was due to a faulty valve before the inlet of the Randjieslaagte Reservoir.

Affected areas included large parts of Alexandra, Key, Melrose, Lyndhurst and surrounding areas.

In a statement, MMC for Environmental Infrastructure, Mpho Moerane, has apologised to residents, saying that additional JoJo tanks, roaming tankers and trucks would be supplying water at the critical sites.

