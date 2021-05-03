CoCT obtains court interdict against land grabbers in District Six

Makeshift shelters have been popping up on a piece of land earmarked for development.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has over the weekend obtained a court interdict against people who've invaded land in District Six.

Land claimants have been waiting for decades to return to the once vibrant neighbourhood.

They were forcibly removed by the apartheid regime.

The District Six working committee said it tried to reason with the land invaders.

The committee's spokesperson Karen Breytenbach said: “Others are former District Six residents, but many of the illegal occupiers are opportunists and are perpetrating petty crime in the area, which is very concerning.”

