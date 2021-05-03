Cele: There's no place for corrupt police officers

Police Minister Bheki Cele was reacting to the weekend arrest of an elite unit officer who allegedly shared sensitive information with alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack.

CAPE TOWN - At the court appearance of an alleged underworld kingpin, Police Minister Bheki Cele stressed that there was no place for corrupt officers.

Cele on Monday attended the first court appearance of Nafiz Modack and two others arrested in connection with an attempted hit on prominent defence attorney William Booth in April last year.

The minister also reacted to the weekend arrest of an elite unit officer who allegedly shared sensitive information with Modack.

A 39-year-old police officer attached to the SAPS’s tactical response team was arrested for sharing details of anti-gang unit operations with an underworld figure.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that such conduct would not be tolerated: "Being a police officer is an onerous job. Keep your blue [uniform]. If you don't want to keep your blue, we won't hesitate to convert it to orange."

The minister addressed the issue while attending the court appearance of Modack, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan.

They face charges ranging from intimidation to kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and the contravention of the Electronic Communications Act.

Modack and Morgan were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and the illegal interception of communication.

This related to the failed hit on Booth in April last year.

Modack alone faced charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and resisting arrest while trying to evade officers during their apprehension last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Modack, the police officer and two others were also in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of corruption.

