Buthelezi concerned about Zulu royal family spats in wake of monarchs' passing

DURBAN - Prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has expressed concern about the public spats within the Zulu royal family following the passing of amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

Buthelezi addressed the media on Monday afternoon at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He called on members of the royal family to maintain cool heads until the internment of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who passed away last week.

Queen Sibongile Dlamini Zulu, the first wife of the late king, has approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to challenge the appointment of the late Queen Mantfombi as regent of the Zulu nation, saying that this threatened ownership of her assets.

She said that she was married to the late king in community of property and therefore she was entitled to 50% of all his assets.

At the same time, her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, have launched separate court processes challenging the authenticity of the late monarch’s will amid allegations of forgery.

While, this is happening, Princess Thembi Ndlovu, sister to the late King Zwelithini, has accused Buthelezi of being dictatorial in family matters.

Buthelezi said that these recent events were embarrassing.

"The ructions which have taken place, which has actually upset all of us, depressed me... they shame the royal family."

Buthelezi has called on family members to wait until the internment of Queen Mantfombi before resuming discussions on succession matters.

