Security guard stabbed in armed robbery at Parow grocery store

CAPE TOWN - A security guard has been stabbed during a business robbery at a grocery store in Parow.

Police said that five unidentified armed suspects stormed the local store on Monday morning.

Police officers said that the group fled the scene and that no arrests have been made.

"The men were armed and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. During the incident one of the security guards was stabbed," police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

